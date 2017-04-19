Ryan Murphy Wants A Gay 'Feud' For Season 3 Of The FX Drama

Are we getting a gay Feud for season three of FX's hit Ryan Murphy anthology series? (Yes, we realize we haven't even wrapped season one or started season two yet!)

Murphy spoke to Vanity Fair:

Expanding on his idea to follow his female-on-female and male-on-female face-offs with a male-on-male feud, Murphy revealed he’s in talks with his previous collaborator, Mark Ruffalo, to bring the right one to the small screen. “I have one good idea, but I have to get the right actors,” he said. “It’s something Mark Ruffalo and I had talked about hearing. He’s a buddy of mine from The Normal Heart, so we talked about something, but I don’t know yet. I haven’t locked into it.”

So does that mean Ruffalo will be part of a gay male feud? Murphy gives VF a hint:

“Well, one of the characters is gay,” he coyly confirmed of his prospective spin. Beyond that, though, his lips are sealed. Granted, Murphy and his team won’t begin work on Feud Season 3 for another year and a half—so he’s got plenty of time to drum it all up—in between work on American Horror Story (whose next season will chart the 2016 presidential election), American Crime Story: Katrina, American Crime Story: Versace, and Feud: Diana and Charles, of course.

We're waiting for the deets, Ryan! (And hopefully the news that he's casting a gay actor as the gay character. Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, and Denis O'Hare are regular performers in the Murphy troupe so maybe we'll see one of them in the lead opposite Ruffalo?)