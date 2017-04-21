Ryan Phillippe Cleverly Responds To Fan Who Calls Him "So Old & So Hot"

Instinct Staff | April 21, 2017

42-year-old Ryan Phillippe had a cheeky response to a fan who called him "so old and so hot."

 

To be fair, the fan's rebuttal was also pretty damn solid. 

Same. 

 

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on

 

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on

 

