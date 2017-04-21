Ryan Phillippe Cleverly Responds To Fan Who Calls Him "So Old & So Hot"
Instinct Staff | April 21, 2017
42-year-old Ryan Phillippe had a cheeky response to a fan who called him "so old and so hot."
@vladlina one of life's great mysteries...so old, so hot...i'm like the sun
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 20, 2017
To be fair, the fan's rebuttal was also pretty damn solid.
@RyanPhillippe If you are the sun, I like to sunbathe.
— Bondar Vladyslava (@vladlina) April 20, 2017
Same.
(H/T: Towleroad)
