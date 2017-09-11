Ryan Phillippe Rocks A Boot While Shirtless In Sexy Instagram Post

How many of us have fantasized about Ryan Phillippe at least once in our lives? The gorgeous blonde hunk have been giving us some major wood since his days in the cult movie classics "Cruel Intentions" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer".

Last month, Ryan suffered a freak UTV accident while on vacation where it pulled underneath him and ran over his leg. Ouch.

the bionic man A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Luckily, he seems to be doing much better now. He just shared an Instagram photo of himself wearing a boot and not much else. With a sleeve tattoo, smoking hot abs (not to mention the V), and a peek of his underwear, Ryan definitely knows how to keep his audience satisfied all this time later.

Thanks for brightening up our Monday, fellow Ryan.