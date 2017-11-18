Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations by Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest is supposed to be gearing up for a big 2018, as he is hosting the reboot of American Idol (now on ABC), as well as his eight zillion other jobs that he still has going on.

There may be a thorn in his tanned side now, because a former stylist of his from E! News has come forward with misconduct allegations against like Live with Kelly & Ryan host, and now the network is looking into these claims per Page Six.

Ryan didn't waste too much time denying the allegations, as he made a lengthy statement on Friday about the situation. “Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her."

"If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

Ryan joins a line of other men in the industry who have denied any wrongdoing on their part as the sexual harassment/assault takedown in Hollywood continues on.

Will Britney Spears be confused once she hears this news, similar to her face when she realized he wasn't gay? That clip is here.