Sam Champion Exits The Weather Channel

Noted meteorologist Sam Champion, who is openly gay, is leaving The Weather Channel after three years.

According to The New York Daily News:

Champion, 55, originally joined the Atlanta-based channel in 2014 with hopes of becoming an editor after a seven-year stint on ABC's "Good Morning America," but things didn't exactly work out that way, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported . After he was slowly pushed out from the network's "AMHQ" morning show in Sept. 2015, he floated around on the network before getting his own nighttime show "23.5°" this March. He also allegedly tried to leave the network to return to "GMA" in 2015, but an ABC rep said its weather team was already in place. A rep for Champion did not immediately return a Daily News request for comment.

We're wishing Sam luck that he lands somewhere great!