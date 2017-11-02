Sam Smith Freaks Out When James Corden Picks Up Fifth Harmony For Carpool Karaoke

Sam Smith got the surprise of his life when James Corden picked up some very special guests on the latest round of Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show with James Corden

At first, it appeared as though it would be your standard gig. as the pair crooned their way through traffic, singing Smith's hits "Stay With Me" and "I’m Not The Only One."

But later in the ride, Corden asks Smith about his love of Fifth Harmony.

Smith explained:

"When I hear them I feel free, I feel alive..."

He continued:

"'Work From Home,' I listen to every time, before I go out. I think it's my wedding song. "Yeah, I want to walk down the aisle to it, in heels. "And I'd love it if I got Fifth Harmony out at my wedding."

You can just imagine Smith's reaction when Corden picked up the pop group as a special surprise.

Watch (Zip ahead to 10:45 for the Fifth Harmony moment.)