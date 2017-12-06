Sam Smith Has a Naughty Tagline if He Were a Real Housewife

On Tuesday’s appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Sam Smith sat in the club house sipping a drink and spilling T when a question from a caller came toward Sam—and the answer made my glasses fog up!

The 25-year-old singer who claims to be a fan of the Real Housewives franchise was asked what his tagline would be if he were a housewife of any city.

After WWHL host Andy Cohen reminded him of some famous taglines, Sam said that his monumental tagline would be none other than “I’m a dick monster.”

Yes please!

Andy was quick to get down to the bottom of that answer by asking for the definition and Sam so cutely and responded “Well you just like, hunt for the dick”—spoken like a TRUE dick monster. A response that made even the legendary Patti LaBelle break a sweat!

If Sam were a housewife with that tagline, I wonder what object he’d be holding in the show’s opening sequence?

Check out his naughty response here: