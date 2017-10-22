Sam Smith Opens Up About Living, Not Loving, And Sporting A Great High Heel.

Sam Smith was just 21 when his debut album was released back in 2014. He dressed in more dark, somber clothing, and bigger sizes, too. Now, three years later he's a little more open and vibrant and more fit. His new album out on November 3rd called 'The Thrill of It All' may pull its emotion from his rollercoaster of a ride these recent handful of years he has been in the spotlight.

From being in the closet when 'In the Lonely Hour' was released to the new product debut, 'The Thrill of It All,' Sam Smith has opened up immensely. In talking with The Sunday Times about his records, Smith states, “I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me. They show the gay guy I’ve become.” He use to mind being called a gay singer, but now he's more comfortable with the modifier.

In the Sunday Times interview, Sam Smith opens up about owning heels and dresses and at one point, not owning any male clothing at all.

“I love a heel,” he announces sneakily. “I’ve got loads of heels at home.” There is a drag shop in Sydney that he loves, called House of Priscilla, and when he goes there, he raids it. “Oh my God, I just buy everything — heels, dresses. We have a great time.” “People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn, and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2 ½ years.” Does he feel like a “cis” man? “No,” he scoffs. “I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers” — he flashes two delicately etched Venus symbols, one on each hand. “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

His parents always supported him, no matter what he said, wore, or did and he gets his strength from them.

We learn that Sam thinks he drank and smoked way too much these past 2 1/2 years, mainly because he was dealing "dumped." He also shares that he used Grindr when he was younger, but it wasn't for him.

As to whom he looks up to and what does he desire? Love is shown for the greats, George Michael, Elton John, Ian Mckellen, and he would love to do a Las Vegas Residency eventually.

We wish you the best of luck Sam, with the new album, the heels, and the men.

Some posts are saying the focus of the interview is that 'Sam Smith Comes Out As Gender-Nonbinary.' We like to think he's in touch with all of his sides. Just because he does not label himself cis, and we quote "I don’t know what the title would be," do we need to place another label upon his shoulders? Let's let the performer live, however he wants to.

