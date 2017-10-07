Sam Smith Released A New Single Called "Pray"

Sam Smith is gearing up for the release of his latest EP by dropping more songs.

While everyone’s’ talking about the British singer’s new beau, 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, Smith himself is preparing for the gradual drop of more of his music.

While his upcoming EP, The Thrill of it All, is scheduled to come out November 3, Sam Smith has just released remixes for his “Too Good At Goodbyes” single and a new single titled “Pray.”

While the song would appear uptempo, it’s lyrics and source are nothing to be happy about.

In an interview with Billboard, Smith said that “Pray” was influenced by his trip to Iraq with the ­charity War Child.

“I spent five days in Mosul and came back ­embarrassed that I had known so little about the world and other people’s lives,” he admits. “I went back to that great Nina Simone quote, that it is important to speak about the times you live in. I hadn’t done that; I’d just written a bunch of songs about love. So I wanted to write about how I’m now starting to open my eyes, at 25, to what is going on in the rest of the world, and that it’s not always pretty.”

You can listen to “Pray” and the “Too Good At Goodbyes” remixes down below.