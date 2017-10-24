Sam Smith Talked About His Boyfriend For The First Time

Sam Smith confirmed he is in a relationship (though, he didn’t specifically name 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn whom we suspect is the boy in question).

The singer is making the rounds to promote his upcoming album The Thrill of it All and it seems that joy is radiating in Smith as he talked about his relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

The comedian and talk show host asked Smith, ”You’re not single right now anymore, right?" and he replied "No, I’m not.”

“Which is crazy. It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird.”

This comes just after he revealed he’s not so bothered by gender norms and stereotypes.

