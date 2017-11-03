Sam Smith's Album "The Thrill of It All" Dropped Today

Sam Smith’s latest album is out now!

Smith’s second album, titled The Thrill of It All, was released earlier today and is already getting rave reviews.

The special edition of the album includes 14 songs including “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Midnight Train,” “HIM,” “Pray,” “One Day at a Time,” and more. Ultimately, the entire album amounts to 37 minutes and 28 seconds of music.

In addition, Sam Smith will be touring across the United States, Europe, and Mexico, to promote the album between the months of March and September in 2018.

In fact, you can already buy tickets to his concerts in cities like Glasgow, Dublin Berlin, Milan, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, Miami, Mexico City, Portland, and many more.

Until then, you can listen to Sam Smith’s The Thrill of It All on Google Music, iTunes, or Spotify.