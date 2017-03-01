Same-sex Couples Can Marry In Finland, Starting Today

Same-sex couples in Finland can get married, starting today (March 1).

According to reports, Finland is the last Scandinavian country to usher in marriage equality.

The road to equal marriage was arduous, as will attest Kerttu Tarjamo, the Secretary General of national LGBT rights group Seta, who recognized the ‘joyous’ moment was ‘decades in the making..

The Huffington Post has more:

The new Finnish law expands existing same-sex unions that give couples the right to take each others surname and makes them eligible to adopt children, erasing the previous legal distinctions between same-sex partnerships and heterosexual marriages. Finland has allowed same-sex unions since 2002, but with restricted rights. This week marks a triumph for Finnish marriage equality supporters, who have long been attempting to make same-sex marriage legal in the nation. There were at least three failed bills attempting to legalize same-sex marriage before the successful vote in 2014. Same-sex marriage is legal in an increasing number of European nations. Ireland voted in favor of legalization in 2015, while Slovenia allowed same-sex marriages as of last week.

Congratulations, Finland!

H/T: Gay Star News, The Huffington Post