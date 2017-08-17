Same-Sex Marriage Will Lead To People Marrying Bridges, Says Senator

The legalization of same-sex marriage could lead to people marrying bridges, says one Australian Senator.

Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz, known for his Anti-LGBT stance, recently spoke to BuzzFeed News.

When asked if the change in marriage laws would lead people to marry inanimate objects like the Sydney Harbour Bridge, he responded:

"Why not? Why not. "Look, I would like to think that that is taking the argument to the limit, but the issue is if we are judging this solely on a person’s view of what love is to them, and people [ask] me, 'how can you judge somebody else’s love?', then I think you’ve got to accept that love is love and that’s the slogan. "Having said that, whilst we very much believe that marriage has something to do with love, the marriage act does not require it..."

When the reporter clarified, and asked if the Senator believed whether or not the love shared by a same-sex couple could be compared to that of a person in love with the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Abetz replied:

"The sad thing is, I’m not doing it. There are people that are actually saying they want to marry the Eiffel Tower. There are people that say we want a threesome marriage, and 'who are you to judge that marriage should only be between two people?'"

As of now, the Australian government plans to conduct a postal survey to determine whether or not same-sex marriage should be made legal.

Abetz, who will campaign for the "no" vote, would like to amend Australia's anti-discrimination laws, so that individuals could legally refuse service to gay people, if it were to conflict with his or her religious beliefs.