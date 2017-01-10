Sarah Jessica Parker Spills The REAL Tea On 'Sex And The City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker is spilling the REAL tea on Sex and the City 3! Speaking exclusively to E!'s Marc Malkin at the Golden Globes, SJP shares:

"The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," SJP said. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to—when! So we'll see."

Parker did apologize if her answers about a third movie have been more of a tease than anything else. "I don't tease," she explained. "I'm asked the question and keep trying to find new ways of answering because it's so boring or [not] to crush this idea" of another film.