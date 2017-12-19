Sarah Palin Calls Cops Over Son's Violent Meltdown! 

Alask-uhhhhh, what? While we haven't heard much from Sarah Palin in quite a while, the conservative politician, speaker, author, and reality series extraordinaire is still living out her Alaska fantasy, and this weekend that included calling the cops after her son Track Palin had a violent meltdown.

Track has a history of violent behavior that some attribute to his time serving our country in Iraq. Things got realer than they ever have for the family this past Saturday around 8:30 p.m. when, according to Anchorage Daily News, Sarah called the police and stated that Track was:

Freaking out and was on some type of medication.

It all started when the twenty-eight-year-old Todd came over to his parents' house even though he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and medication. He was confronting his father Todd Palin about a dispute over a truck, and when he became erratic and violent, Todd had to pull out his gun! Todd walked away with minor injuries from the altercation and Track was "arrested on felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage."

"Sarah Palin's Alaska" be cray...