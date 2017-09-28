Satanic Temple Has Devilish Plan To Troll Anti-Gay Bakers
If the Supreme Court decides "religious freedom" is more important than civil rights, the Satanic Temple has a devilishly clever plan to troll bakers who refuse to work with LGBT customers.
A press release from the Satanic Temple reads:
This fall, the United States Supreme Court will hear a case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding. The argument has been contextualized as a matter of Free Speech versus Civil Rights. However, because sexual orientation is not a protected class under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (whereas race and religion are), there is a good chance that the right to discriminate against gay couples will be affirmed as a constitutional liberty.
Given the political persuasion of the majority of Supreme Court Justices, this outcome is even more likely. For this reason, The Satanic Temple (TST) has announced a plan for those who feel alienated or oppressed by the privileged status that religion holds over sexual orientation: Request your homophobic baker make a cake for Satan.
TST spokesperson, Lucien Greaves, explains: “Our organization has received a lot of concerned messages from people who are upset by the prospect of an environment in which the LGBTQ community are openly and legally treated as second class citizens. The laws of the United States require that no one may discriminate by way of refusal of service against an evangelical theocrat for their religious beliefs, but the evangelical theocrat may discriminate against LGBTQ people because of who they are.
“Because religion is a protected class, a baker may refuse service to LGBTQ people, but they may not refuse service based upon someone’s religion. If they aren’t willing to make a cake for same-sex unions, let’s have them make a cake to honor Satan instead.”
The Satanic Temple proclaims that if the right to discriminate against the LGBTQ community is codified into law by the Supreme Court, aggrieved parties who face discrimination should contact them. “If you can’t get a cake for your same-sex union,” Greaves said, “we’ll host a party in your honor at The Satanic Temple headquarters in Salem and order a cake that praises Satan from your offending discriminatory ‘religious liberty’ enthusiast.”
As Joe My God would remind us, the Satanic Temple does not reaaly believe in Satan. They're actually an atheist trolling organization.
Bustle adds:
The Satanic Temple has long been a force for political good, standing with marginalized people time and time again as they’ve faced discrimination. According to the organization, their mission is to “...encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits guided by the individual will.” Members of The Satanic Temple participated in the Women’s March in Seattle this past January, and have advocated for separation of Church and State. They’ve even taken a stand against the extremist Westboro Baptist Church, by performing a “Pink Mass” at the gravesite of Westboro Baptist Church founder’s mom, and declaring the ritual made her “gay.”
Despite the taboo and misinformation surrounding The Satanic Temple, the organization truly works to create social justice and change for some of the most vulnerable members in our community. The Satanic Temple’s public call for support of LGBTQ community is just what some of us need right now in this trying situation. TBH, I can’t wait to see some pictures of the Satan-themed cakes The Satanic Temple will inspire.
