The Sate Of Michigan Denounces anti-LGBT Groups, Even With GOP Majority

I grew up in Michigan, West Michigan to be exact. If you aren’t familiar, the state is basically separated east and west when it comes to political lines. Detroit is the big city with liberal views in the east. The west side is rural with conservative and religious views. Depending on where you’re at, you may have a lot of German or Dutch influence on the west coast of Michigan, with a lot of religion. Grand Rapids, the “city in the West” is growing and becoming more liberal, but typically votes conservative. The joke is there is a church on every corner. It also explains Betsy DeVos’s views, and while most of the people in Michigan detest her, it is where she is from.

However, in a surprising move, Democratic State Senators Curtis Hertes Jer., David Knezek and Jim Ananich, introduced a resolution condemning hate groups as domestic terrorists. The resolution mentions specific hate groups and marriage in equality. With an outcome that shocked everyone, the resolution passed unanimously, and the state is presently GOP controlled.

The resolution doesn’t affect any laws, but it might be a sing of changing times in that Republicans are able to denounce hate groups, when leaders in the GOP (cough, cough Trump) can’t seem to determine what is right and wrong.

Today, I am proud to say that Michigan is my home state, but I still won’t be moving back any time soon.

You can read the full resolution here.

