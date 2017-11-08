School Principal Says He Was Fired Because He's Gay

A New Jersey elementary school principal is suing his former school board, claiming that his contract was not renewed because he's a gay man.

Until earlier this year, Timothy Hart was the principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Edison.

According to court documents obtained by NJ.com, it was alleged that a school board member wrote a letter in which Hart was referred to as a "brazen hussy" who "should be removed before he does something really weird."

Although the school board has denied wrongdoing in court filings, board members have reportedly declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

Hart claims that in spite of his former superintendent's recommendation to rehire him, a member of the school board allegedly convinced the majority of the board to vote against his contract renewal.

According to a letter provided by the school district to NJ Advance Media, Hart's contract was not renewed because he allegedly failed to foster a "collaborative environment," had a "lack of empathy" for employees and had an "inability to communicate effectively."

Meanwhile, in the lawsuit, Hart says he only received positive performance reviews since he was first hired by the district in 2004.

Hart has since gone on to be hired as a principal in the Livingston School District.

