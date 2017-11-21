Scientists Want To Ban Glitter!

What Are We Going To Toss Around During Pride?!

In my young adult years, I was obsessed with wearing glitter. Yep, I was that gay guy. It wasn’t just me! I ran with a pack of flamboyancy. We would use glitter hairspray to cover every part of our skin that would be shown. Seriously, when you were about a pack of gays running through the town: My friends and I were those people. Since, I feel that glitter is a part of any flamboyant gay man’s life. Drag Queens toss it around during pride! Hell, it’s fun to have and makes you shine brighter than before. Glitter is still relevant. I have loads of glitter that was dosed all over my apartment from a few of my girlfriends who dressed as unicorns from the most recent Halloween. I’ve tried everything to clean my floors: Glitter stays worse than sands! Trust me, the magic dust is in nooks, crannies, and crevasses of my apartment I didn’t even know existed.

According to Independent UK, our days of glitter may be over! Due to glitter’s environmental impact, scientists are calling for it to be banned! Why do you ask!? Because it’s made of microplastic and sea creatures are feeding off them! It gets even worse, we could be eating it in our surf and turf!

“Microplastics are fragments of plastic less than 5 millimetres in length. Their size makes them an appealing – though dangerous – food item for many animals. Not only have marine animals from plankton to whales been documented eating plastic, often with fatal consequences, microplastics can end up inside us when we consume seafood. One study led by Professor Richard Thompson reported that plastic was found in a third of UK-caught fish. Some estimates place the number of microplastics in the world's ocean at up to 51 trillion fragments in total.”

This is all news to me. You learn something new every day, right? Within microplastics, there are even tinier pieces called microbeads, which are found in health and cosmetic products. These microbeads are being banked in the UK come next year. You may have heard how there is some glitter in shower gels and the like, these microbeads, formerly known as glitter, seeps down our drains and unfortunately is not a good lewk for our sea food friends. Even some of our favorite bath products are taking notice to glitter’s gruesome impact on Mother Nature:

“The cosmetics chain Lush has replaced glitter in its products with synthetic, biodegradable alternatives in a move praised by Dr Sue Kinsey, senior pollution policy officer at the Marine Conservation Society. “It’s a positive move by the company, who have listened to advice and clearly understand the threat,” she said. “It also sends out a clear message to their customers who will hopefully try and make the right choices in other areas of their shopping.”

Well, let’s take a step forward in progression since- hell, it’s not like the current White House administration is?! We need to find some substitutes for glitter! I’m coming up short, so I’m going to need your help on this one. What should we be tossing around during Gay Pride?! What should flamboyant twinks be wearing around town in their teens?! Help!