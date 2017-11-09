Scissor Sisters Lead Singer To Star In Kinky Boots

Jake Shears, lead singer of Scissor Sisters, announced today that he will be playing Charlie Price in Kinky Boots starting January 8th, 2018. It will be a limited run with his performance wrapping on April 1th, 2018.

I'm coming to Broadway, baby. Couldn't be more thrilled to announce that I'm joining the cast of Kinky Boots from Jan 8th-April 1st!! Holy moly i'm excited. this is gonna be fun :)))) A post shared by Jake Shears (@jakeshears) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Shears said of being on Broadway, "I have been dreaming of doing Broadway, and my wish got answered tenfold. I couldn't be more excited about doing Kinky Boots on Broadway; it's going to be a delicious challenge! Believe it or not, they're going to be the first stilettos I'll ever have worn. My feet are so big, I've never seen a pair that would actually fit me."

It was also announced that Kristin Maldonado, of Pentatonix, will also be joining the cast as Lauren. She will star from February 2nd, 2018 to April 8th 2018.

See you soon, Broadway. Thanking God for fulfilling my lifelong dream!! YAY KINKY BOOTS ON BROADWAY COME SEE ME A post shared by kirstin™ (@kirstin) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:46am PST

I'm excited to see what Shears brings to the role and cannot wait for his debut.

Are you excited about the announcement? Have you seen Kinky Boots on Broadway yet?