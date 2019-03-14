Bringing in over ten thousand people throughout six days, this year's theme of the Winter Party theme-"Open Arms" more than lived up to it's name. Quite simply,“The Festival’s theme means we welcome everyone to the LGBTQ movement,” said Rea Carey, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. The proceeds are in the process of being counted, but festival organizers are aiming to be making a donation amount close to last year’s $215,000 that goes to both critical services and organizations in South Florida through a partnership with the LGBTQ Community Fund at the Miami Foundation.

Between two monumental parties in downtown Miami, one at the legendary Nikki Beach Club and the finale on the beaches of South Beach, the week long celebration truly had something for everyone and made everyone feel a part of the frivolity and celebratory mood through out the week. From cocktail parties, to stage shows, to health advocacy programs, to dazzling performances, each event had it's own distinct vibe and energy, displayed below in the exclusive pictures direct from Winter Party.

