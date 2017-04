Jason "Cum Dog" Cummings plays for Hibernian F.C. in Leith, Scotland.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old striker shared a video to social media, in which he can be seen gyrating around the locker room in tight-fitting briefs, to the tune of Madonna's "Like a Prayer."

Watch the inspiring video:

Oi @gradowrestling it's Yersel Cumdog!! Think you can eat lunch in my training centre think again brother #Cumdog pic.twitter.com/gn7fJzEldu — Jason Cummings (@Jasoncummings35) April 18, 2017

H/T: New Now Next