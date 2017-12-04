SCOTUS Lets Stand Texas Ruling, Undercutting Same-Sex Marriage Rights
This is troubling.
Two years after marriage equality was made the law of the land, the Supreme Court of the United States has decided not to hear an appeal of a Texas Supreme Court case that ruled that a right to a marriage license may not entitle a same-sex couple to government-subsidized workplace benefits.
From The Texas Tribune:
The high court on Monday announced it would not take up the case — which centers on Houston’s policy to provide spouses of gay and lesbian employees the same government-subsidized marriage benefits it provides to opposite-sex spouses — just months after the city of Houston filed its appeal, arguing the state court’s June decision “disregarded” precedent.
In that decision, the Texas Supreme Court threw out a lower court ruling that said spouses of gay and lesbian public employees are entitled to government-subsidized marriage benefits, and it unanimously ordered a trial court to reconsider the case. The ruling found that there’s still room for state courts to explore “the reach and ramifications” of marriage-related issues that resulted from the legalization of same-sex marriage.
In response to the news, GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement:
“The Supreme Court has just let an alarming ruling by the Texas Supreme Court stand which plainly undercuts the rights of married same-sex couples. Today’s abnegation by the nation’s highest court opens the door for an onslaught of challenges to the rights of LGBTQ people at every step.”
