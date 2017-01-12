Sec. Of State Nom Rex Tillerson Won't Specify That LGBT Rights Are Human Rights

Does Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (former chairman and CEO of Exxon/Mobil) believe that LGBTQ rights are human rights? His response when asked the question by Democratic Senator Chris Coons makes it hard to tell.

From The New Civil Rights Movement:

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons, echoing Hillary Clinton's famous statement, told Tillerson, "I believe that LGBTQ rights are human rights, that gay rights are human rights."

"In a number of meetings with African heads of state, I've advocated for them to push back on actions where they have engaged in preventing people from meeting, from advocating, where they've been physically abused or tortured," the Senator from Delaware continued.

"I'll never forget a meeting in my office in Delaware with a woman from Zimbabwe who was given asylum in the United States after being tortured in Zimbabwe because of who she loved. Do you believe gay rights are human rights and is that a piece of our human rights advocacy agenda around the world?" Coons, very specifically, asked.

American values don't accommodate violence or discrimination against anyone," Tillerson responded. "That's part of that American values that we project."

Apparently dissatisfied, Sen. Coons politely but with a touch of incredulity responded by asking if he could press him for a further question – which seemed like he meant to say "answer," to which Tillerson merely shrugged.