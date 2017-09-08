Secret Service Contacts Martin Shkreli After He 'Threatens' Hillary Clinton
Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager who infamously championed the price increase of AIDS drug Daraprim from $13.50 To $750 per tablet, was awaiting sentencing for securities fraud.
But in the time he's been free on a $5 million bond, he has managed to snatch the attention of the Secret Service.
From NBC News:
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to revoke bail for trash-talking former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli because he offered a $5,000 bounty on Facebook to anyone who would grab a hair off Hillary Clinton's head.
So what did Shkreli do? He lashed out on social media, of course.
In a Facebook rant after the feds filed the motion late Thursday, the convicted fraudster nicknamed "Pharma Bro" used a four-letter word against "the government" and then tossed out a challenge.
"I will never kiss their ring or snitch," he wrote. "Come at me with you [sic] hardest because I haven't seen anything impressive yet."
The Washington Post adds:
Shkreli conduct since his conviction in early August has escalated and he poses a threat to the community, the prosecutors said in a letter to the judge late Thursday. In addition to his Facebook post concerning Hillary Clinton, which drew the attention of the Secret Service, he has made harassing comments to other women online, they said.
“Shkreli has engaged in an escalating pattern of threats and harassment that warrant his detention pending sentencing,” prosecutors said in their letter to the judge in the case. “The Court should further find that there is no condition or combination of conditions to which the defendant will abide that will ensure that he does not pose a danger to the community.”
