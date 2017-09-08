Secret Service Contacts Martin Shkreli After He 'Threatens' Hillary Clinton

Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager who infamously championed the price increase of AIDS drug Daraprim from $13.50 To $750 per tablet, was awaiting sentencing for securities fraud.

But in the time he's been free on a $5 million bond, he has managed to snatch the attention of the Secret Service.

From NBC News:

Federal prosecutors asked a judge to revoke bail for trash-talking former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli because he offered a $5,000 bounty on Facebook to anyone who would grab a hair off Hillary Clinton's head. So what did Shkreli do? He lashed out on social media, of course. In a Facebook rant after the feds filed the motion late Thursday, the convicted fraudster nicknamed "Pharma Bro" used a four-letter word against "the government" and then tossed out a challenge. "I will never kiss their ring or snitch," he wrote. "Come at me with you [sic] hardest because I haven't seen anything impressive yet."

The Washington Post adds: