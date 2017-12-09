See What "Biggest Loser" Winner Sam Rouen Looks Like Now!

The Biggest Loser’s season 3 winner has won big and stayed trim in the almost decade since 2008.

Sam Rouen won the reality tv competition show where overweight contestants exercise to lose the most weight and win a cash prize.

At the time, Rouen was 19 and weighed 340 pounds (which he then shortened to 156 pounds by the end of the season).

Now at 29, Rouen is in the limelight again but as an amazing “after” shot in his answer to “where are they now.”

Rouen is a firefighter (who’s not camera shy) and frequently shares updates on his Facebook page.

One such update talked about the near decade that’s gone by since his win on the tv show.

“Wasn’t sure if I was going to do this post? However, 10 years hey. What a time. So much has happened, good, bad, everything between. Highest highs and lowest lows. All I know is I’ve got some amazing people in my corner and I’m unconditionally appreciative of that.”

He also talked to The Daily Telegraph to share more of his thoughts on how he’s changed in the past decade.

“I’m addicted to working out now,” he tells The Daily Telegraph, “I definitely love running and working out with my brother. I play a bit of sport to stay in shape and also work out in the gym.”

But, not everything’s changed.

“I’m still extremely self conscious,” Rouen says. “I still don’t like taking my shirt off, even at the beach.”

That said, you can clearly see that he works hard and is committed to his job and his body. Good for him!

h/t: Bored Panda