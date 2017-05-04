'Sense8' Actor Max Riemelt On Going Full-Frontal Nude, Kissing Male Co-Stars

Attitude recently caught up with uber sexy German actor Max Riemelt, who appears on the hit Netflix series, Sense8.

Riemelt discusses his experience going full-frontal nude... (NSFW)

You’ve certainly not been shy when it comes to full-frontal scenes, in both Sense8 and German gay drama Freefall. Is that something you ever worried about or were you quite comfortable stripping off in front of the camera?

Of course I’m worried, because I don’t know [in] what context this material will be shown. Will it be something that people will just rewind because it’s so shocking, or will it be something quite natural that is just a pert of a scene that works? At some point you have to decide and I decided to trust the people I work with, and it just so happens the result was so positive that I have not so many problems with it anymore. But I’m still struggling with it, of course. It’s not something that’s so easily done.