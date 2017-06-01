'Sense8' Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled Sense8 after two seasons. The drama from trans creators Lana and Lily Wachowski was particularly popular with LGBT viewers for its compelling inclusive storytelling.

TVLine reports:

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass and outright unforgettable,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of the streaming video service’s original content, in a statement. “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lily, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”