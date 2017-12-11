'Sense8' Series Finale: Get a First Look!

Netflix has given us a first look at the upcoming Sense8 series finale.

Watch:

Over the summer, Netflix announced that the beloved series had been cancelled.

But thanks the collective voice of passionate fans and a social media campaign to #BringBackSense8, Netflix decided to give the show one last breath of life, to wrap things up in a special two-hour finale episode.

Since it's debut, the sci-fi-drama series from out trans creators Lana and Lily Wachowski won the hearts of LGBT viewers for its compelling, inclusive storytelling.

Back in August, the cast and crew assembled for a heartfelt video to thank fans for their support.