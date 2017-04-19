Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy w/ Snapchat Pic, Deletes It

It looks like tennis superstar Serena Williams is pregnant, though she may have let the cat out of the bag earlier than she intended. Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams posted and then swiftly deleted a photo captioned "20 weeks" on Snapchat revealing a barely visible baby bump.

Fun fact: if Serena is 20 weeks pregnant, that means she won the Australian Open--her 23rd Grand Slam title--while pregnant. Get it, girl!!