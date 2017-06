It's no secret we're big fans of ginger hunk Seth Fornea!

And though we've seen him in various state of undress before (naked, too) we'll aways be thirsty for more!

Speaking of, check out these very sexy snaps Seth shared on Instagram:

Naked x Nature @bearandbutterflync A post shared by Seth Fornea (@sethfornea) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Mornings at @bearandbutterflync . Views from our balcony A post shared by Seth Fornea (@sethfornea) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Those cakes, tho!