Seth Rogen Cancels His Press Tour for SiriusXM Over Steve Bannon Hire

Actor Seth Rogen, who has been quite vocal over the years with his support of the LGBTQ community, let it be known that he won't be working with SIRIUSXM for a while as long as they support Breitbart's Steve Bannon.

Seth tweeted about how he was supposed to do an upcoming press tour with SIRIUSXM, but bailed after he found out they gave Steve his own show. He rejoined Breitbart News Daily on December 5th, per an official press release that went out the same day.

Seth had this to say about their decision:

I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on teusday but I'm no longer doing it because I can't bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon. Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And fuck Steve Bannon. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 8, 2017

A spokesperson for SIRIUSXM made an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying "Since its inception, SiriusXM has promised to deliver a diversity of opinions and viewpoints, from conservative to progressive to everything in between. SiriusXM takes no political position of our own across our more than 175 channels, but we are here to provide an open forum no matter where listeners stand on the political spectrum. Free speech is vitally important. We ardently believe that by allowing a virtually unlimited platform of viewpoints, we are doing our best to uphold that core value.”

Do you agree with Seth pulling out of his appearances?