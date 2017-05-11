Sex & The Silver Gays: Mature Men Share Sexual Intimacy In Social Groups
In the gay community, where ageism runs rampant, the sex lives of mature men aren't often considered.
And yet, sexual desire doesn't just evaporate once you get older. On the contrary, with maturity comes wisdom and experience, both of which make men better lovers.
Which is why a documentary film like Sex & The Silver Gays is so important.
From filmmakers Charles Lum & Todd Verow:
"SEX & The Silver Gays" tells the idiosyncratic story of the randy NYC chapter of a national elder gay men's organization (The New York Primetimers). Amidst their flurry of elderly activities, the members also actively participate in monthly sex parties. These octogenarian orgiasts invite us to their intimate gatherings, explicitly illustrate their carnal activities, and explain to us who they are, their own shared histories, and what it means to their lives to share joyful, consensual sexual celebrations together for a long as may be possible.
A great lesson for us all!
Watch the trailer:
Samuel Delany recently spoke with Junot Díaz about the film, as well as his participation within the social group.
From Boston Review:
Delany: I went to the party first. Then on April 16, after having written the early draft of my essay, I saw the film in a showing of gay films at the Prince Theater, here in Philadelphia—Lum came down and took me and Dennis to dinner, and I went to the screening. The documentary was made three months before I went to the party. But that just made it seem I was involved in the same process. And I had had sex with maybe half a dozen of the guys I subsequently saw on the screen. That was certainly a first for me. (It was playing with an unbelievably clichéd film called Grinder (2016)—the only good thing you can say about it is that it had nothing to do with the gay hookup app Grindr. Would that it had!) Sitting in a movie theater and looking at the screen and thinking, yes, I’ve actually had sex with him, as you are watching him have sex with someone else (or pretend to), has got to be an experience pretty limited to the community of movie actors—perhaps the community of porn film actors. But when those communities shift radically, it means something—and not just approaching mortality.
Not all explicit sex is pornographic. It can be educational, and I expect that a room full of forty- to eighty-year-olds having sex and discussing their lives would be just that: educational. That’s certainly how I found it, both my single encounter with eighty-five-year-old Eric, my various encounters with older guys cruising on trains when I was in my forties, and these guys in the DoubleTree. They aren’t breaking any laws. They’re enjoying themselves and caring for their own community. And they’re talking honestly and intelligently.
