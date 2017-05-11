Sex & The Silver Gays: Mature Men Share Sexual Intimacy In Social Groups

In the gay community, where ageism runs rampant, the sex lives of mature men aren't often considered.

And yet, sexual desire doesn't just evaporate once you get older. On the contrary, with maturity comes wisdom and experience, both of which make men better lovers.

Which is why a documentary film like Sex & The Silver Gays is so important.

From filmmakers Charles Lum & Todd Verow:

"SEX & The Silver Gays" tells the idiosyncratic story of the randy NYC chapter of a national elder gay men's organization (The New York Primetimers). Amidst their flurry of elderly activities, the members also actively participate in monthly sex parties. These octogenarian orgiasts invite us to their intimate gatherings, explicitly illustrate their carnal activities, and explain to us who they are, their own shared histories, and what it means to their lives to share joyful, consensual sexual celebrations together for a long as may be possible. A great lesson for us all!

Watch the trailer:

Samuel Delany recently spoke with Junot Díaz about the film, as well as his participation within the social group.

From Boston Review: