Sexual Attraction in the Gay Community: Preference vs. Prejudice

The pink elephant in the gay community for many years has been the very blurred lines of what constitutes as preference vs. flat out racist behavior when it comes to a man's sexual attraction to another man. It's been dissected to a certain degree, whether in a Facebook post or just general chit chat between friends, but its something that is still happening on the daily both in real life and on apps designed for dating and sex.

A recent thread on Reddit posed this question regarding a very different version of the chicken vs. the egg, except this time its about preference vs. prejudice. Here is how the thread started:

Obviously what this man has had to go through is ridiculous and completely wrong, especially the Grindr profiles where a photo can get you blocked but a blank profile can become super popular just because you are white.

Others chimed in with similar experiences, and what they have endured in the process of dating and hooking up.

Does this Reddit conversation boil down to "what are the boundary lines between preference and racism?" Can you actually say things like "I prefer so and so," and mean that as a preference, or are there racist undertones to it that are easily caught whether how its written on your profile or when you discuss it openly at a bar with friends? At what point does it truly mean a preference, and when does someone hop over that line on the racism train?

How would you respond to this Reddit post? What are your thoughts?