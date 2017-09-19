Sexy GoGo Dancer Alessandro Corti Bares Butt in Instagram Pic!

If I had to choose my type (and there are plenty), it would be moderately hairy, nice beard, good body (husky or muscular or both). That being said, Alessandro Corti fits all of those descriptions and then some as I am stuck oogling at his amazing photos on his Instagram page.

The Rome, Italy based godlike creature is one of the popular gogo dancers at nightclub Giam and Vice President at fitness company called STIR FIT. He also has over 100,000 followers on his IG page, and the photo he just posted yesterday proves why he does.

He shared a pic of himself in the shower, revealing his amazing back, tattoos and DAT ASS! Good lord, please send him to the states for a bit so I can just get the best hug of my life (and maybe his number).

Happy Tuesday, everyone.