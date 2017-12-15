Sexy Nick Adams Drops His PJs To Reveal His Elf On the Shelf--And Nothing Else

New York City group The Skivvies had their annual holiday concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below and had a very special guest elf show up to titillate our Christmas stockings—Nick Adams. Known as the Broadway “bod god”, Nick is known not only for his incredible voice, but his rock hard body. The Skivvies welcomed Nick for another routine in their holiday concert.

The Skivvies perform completely in their underwear and they are a group of talented musicians who entertain with their cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, flute and melodica.

In case you weren't inspired enough for the HoliGAYS--here is this!

To make this extra special for the holiday season this year, The Skivvies welcomed back Nick who performed an original song Lonely Christmas Elf. You may remember his performance of I’m a Slave 4 Santa that we talked about a while back. The cover of Britney Spears’ I’m a Slave for You ended with Nick dropping his Christmas onesie and showing that he wasn’t wearing anything but a red sock underneath.

Well—this year, he came out with the same concept, only instead of a sock an Elf on the Shelf was wrapped around his little friend—or big friend, who knows?

Watch him drop his elf drawers all in the name of holidays. A Christmas miracle, I tell ya!