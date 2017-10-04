Sexy Peruvian Chef Franco Noriega Is Feeling Himself

Photo: Instagram

Sexy Peruvian chef Franco Noriega can always cook us up something delicious!

He can serve up sausage or cake, and we'll always ask for more!

Recently, the Baby Brasa restauranteur teamed up with Vogue Paris for a sexy video, in which he prepares a refreshing beverage, while wearing nothing but an apron.

And now, we just discovered this stunning portrait in which Noriega can be seen grabbing a handful of himself.