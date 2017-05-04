Sexy 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Pit Crew Members Sissy That Walk!

RuPaul's Drag Race Pit Crew members Jared North and Jason Carter "sissy that walk" in heels on the latest episode of World of Wonder's "Oh Pit Crew."

Jason tells new member Jared:

“You being the new Pit Crew guy, there are steps in your new initiation. Every pit crew member needs to know how to sissy that walk. I am going to show you how it’s done so there is no question in your mind how to sissy that walk.”