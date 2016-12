Eight Sexy Santas working out in grey sweatpants?!?!? Yes, please..... Click link in bio to see them do the entire workout...and several more jumping jacks Merry Christmas and happy Holigays @gaygeeks

A video posted by Rick and Griff Twombley-King (@rick_and_the_griffopotamus) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:11pm PST