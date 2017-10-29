Sexy Santas Give the Ladies from 'A Bad Mom's Christmas' a Treat

One of the most highly-anticipated movies this winter is A Bad Mom's Christmas starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell & Kathryn Hahn. The sequel follows three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.

The movie also stars Justin Hartley, who reveals a lot more of himself than he does on the NBC hit show This is Us, especially with his legs up in one of the films. His character, Ty Swindle, is a sexy Santa in one scene of the movie where the ladies are at a bar and are clearly enjoying his and the other Santa's dance moves.

The three ladies recently appeared on Ellen, where the famed TV host thought it would be a good idea to bring some other sexy Santa's as an early holiday gift for them. They lived up to expectations and then some. Cheers, Ellen!

Check out the clip below. A Bad Mom's Christmas is out on Wednesday.