Sexy Streakers Interrupt Cricket Game In Sydney, Australia
Two hunky, cheeky lads thought they'd have a bit of a laugh by stripping off their clothes to streak across the field during an Australian cricket game between the Sydney Thunder and the Sydney Sixers.
The Sydney Sixers were about to crash to a humiliating eight-wicket thrashing against Big Bash League cross-town rivals the Sydney Thunder when Josh Hudson, 23 and his cousin Chad Sharp, 27, appeared without their clothes.
In front of a record 39,756 spectators, the young tattooed pair evaded up to 20 security guards before being crash-tackled.
Mr Sharp revealed he had been made to change his position on the act after receiving feedback from families at the ground.
“I wouldn’t say I regret it (but) obviously I feel a little bit bad after getting some of the mail,” he told Nine’s Today.
“It’s affected their night with having young children and that. If I could go back to that moment where I was about to jump the fence I wouldn’t do it again.”
