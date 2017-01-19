Sexy Streakers Interrupt Cricket Game In Sydney, Australia

Photo: Getty Images

Two hunky, cheeky lads thought they'd have a bit of a laugh by stripping off their clothes to streak across the field during an Australian cricket game between the Sydney Thunder and the Sydney Sixers.

The Daily Telegraph reports:

The Sydney Sixers were about to crash to a humiliating eight-wicket thrashing against Big Bash League cross-town rivals the Sydney Thunder when Josh Hudson, 23 and his cousin Chad Sharp, 27, appeared without their clothes.

In front of a record 39,756 spectators, the young tattooed pair evaded up to 20 security guards before being crash-tackled.

Mr Sharp revealed he had been made to change his position on the act after receiving feedback from families at the ground.

“I wouldn’t say I regret it (but) obviously I feel a little bit bad after getting some of the mail,” he told Nine’s Today.

“It’s affected their night with having young children and that. If I could go back to that moment where I was about to jump the fence I wouldn’t do it again.”