'Shadowhunters' Star Apologizes For Use Of Gay Slur

Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood has apologized after using a homophobic slur during a Facebook Live broadcast.

During the live-stream, Sherwood could be overheard saying, “sup, fag” to his show costar Matthew Daddario. In turn, Daddario exclaimed, “Dude!” before terminating the broadcast.

Following the live-stream, Sherwood took to social media to issue a series of apologies to has fans and followers.

In a video shared to social media, he said:

"I'm speaking to all of you today to hold myself accountable, and not to make any excuses in any way. The way I behaved today was disgusting and abhorrent."

He continued:

"I think so many problematic phrases go unchallenged and they perpetuate negativity and hate and intolerance, and today I was part of that and I am truly, truly sorry."

Daddario, who plays a gay character on the series, added that the cast and crew stands for "love and kindness" and that they support fans "tremendously."

Shadowhunters is a supernatural series that airs on the Freeform network.

Earlier this year, it won GLAAD's media award for "Outstanding Drama Series."