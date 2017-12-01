'Shadowhunters' Star Apologizes For Use Of Gay Slur

Instinct Staff | December 1, 2017

Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood has apologized after using a homophobic slur during a Facebook Live broadcast.

During the live-stream, Sherwood could be overheard saying, “sup, fag” to his show costar Matthew Daddario. In turn, Daddario exclaimed, “Dude!” before terminating the broadcast.

Following the live-stream, Sherwood took to social media to issue a series of apologies to has fans and followers.

In a video shared to social media, he said:

"I'm speaking to all of you today to hold myself accountable, and not to make any excuses in any way. The way I behaved today was disgusting and abhorrent."

He continued:

"I think so many problematic phrases go unchallenged and they perpetuate negativity and hate and intolerance, and today I was part of that and I am truly, truly sorry."

Daddario, who plays a gay character on the series, added that the cast and crew stands for "love and kindness" and that they support fans "tremendously."

Shadowhunters is a supernatural series that airs on the Freeform network. 

Earlier this year, it won GLAAD's media award for "Outstanding Drama Series."

This Months Top Posts

Australia Votes YES for Marriage Equality!
People Are Loving This Gay Teacher's Spider-Man Costume