Shania Twain Talks New Album In 2017

We'd almost given up hope that we'd get another Shania Twain album! We've been waiting since 2002, but Shania says we'll be getting a proper new LP in late spring 2017.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly:

Twain says the finished album includes “painful and melancholy ballads that evolved into completely upbeat songs” to “triumphant” girl-power rockers. Although her ex-husband Mutt Lange, who produced Up! and 1997’s record-breaking Come On Over, is out of the picture, Twain is as confident as ever about her new material. “By the end [of the recording process], I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, ‘I’m here! What do I gotta do next?’”

We certainly hope it's worth the wait! Head over to EW to learn more about her long creative process on this album. (We have faith in you, Shania!)