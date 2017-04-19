Shannon Purser (A.K.A. Barb From 'Stranger Things') Comes Out As Bisexual

Stranger Things and Riverdale star Shannon Purser has come out as bisexual.

The actress, who is most well known as Stranger Things' Barb tweeted Tuesday:

Purser's decision to come out follows an online tiff with Riverdale fans who accused the series of "queerbaiting" following a kiss between Betty and Veronica in the show's pilot that didn't go anywhere.

Purser called out the angry "Beronica" shippers, but has since deleted the tweet.

Ships are great, being horrible to people who don't ship your ship is not. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

Welcome to the family, Shannon!

(H/T: NNNext)