Shawn Morales Shares Steamy Photo On Instagram
Instinct Staff | October 10, 2017
Shawn Morales is perhaps best recognized as an LA nightlife personality, and a former member of the RuPaul's Drag Race "pit crew."
Showing off his rockin' bod, he shared this steamy photo to Instagram:
In case you missed it, Shawn and sexy DJ/actor James Cerne posed for a very sexy shoot for Loverboy magazine, last year.
And if you're still thirsty for more, you'll want to check out Shawn's nude shoot for Starrfucker magazine.
