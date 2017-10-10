Shawn Morales Shares Steamy Photo On Instagram

Instinct Staff | October 10, 2017

Shawn Morales is perhaps best recognized as an LA nightlife personality, and a former member of the RuPaul's Drag Race "pit crew."

Showing off his rockin' bod, he shared this steamy photo to Instagram:

 

Sporting this red hot beauty mark tonight

A post shared by Shawn Morales (@brightside009) on

In case you missed it, Shawn and sexy DJ/actor James Cerne posed for a very sexy shoot for Loverboy magazine, last year.

 

Me & @brightside009 and two burger buns featured in the latest issue of @loverboymagazine

A post shared by James Cerne (@jcerne) on

And if you're still thirsty for more, you'll want to check out Shawn's nude shoot for Starrfucker magazine.

 

Tonight's look #cheapandeasythursdaysunderwearparty at the @precinctdtla

A post shared by Shawn Morales (@brightside009) on

 