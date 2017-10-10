Shawn Morales Shares Steamy Photo On Instagram

Shawn Morales is perhaps best recognized as an LA nightlife personality, and a former member of the RuPaul's Drag Race "pit crew."

Showing off his rockin' bod, he shared this steamy photo to Instagram:

Sporting this red hot beauty mark tonight A post shared by Shawn Morales (@brightside009) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

In case you missed it, Shawn and sexy DJ/actor James Cerne posed for a very sexy shoot for Loverboy magazine, last year.

Me & @brightside009 and two burger buns featured in the latest issue of @loverboymagazine A post shared by James Cerne (@jcerne) on Mar 21, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

And if you're still thirsty for more, you'll want to check out Shawn's nude shoot for Starrfucker magazine.