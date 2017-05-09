Sheriff Arrested While Allegedly Cruising For Sex In Public Park

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested on Saturday night on charges of misdemeanor obstruction and public indecency after he was exposed himself to Atlanta Police Department officer in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

WSB-TV reports:

The officer stated in the report that the suspect started walking in his direction while exposing himself.

"I allowed the male to get approximately 7 to 10 feet from me before I used my flashlight to shine it on the male. The male immediately fled on foot. I ran behind the male while yelling, ‘Police. Stop!’" the report said.

The officer said the suspect took off and he went after him. The chase went through the park and ended in a neighborhood along 9th Street, a quarter of a mile away. The officer then took the man into custody.

The man allegedly asked the officer to speak with his supervisor, who he referenced by name.

When told that person wasn't the supervisor, he then asked to go to his car to get his ID but the officer told him no, for safety reasons.

The man was then taken to APD’s precinct in the CNN Center downtown where they identified the suspect as Mann.