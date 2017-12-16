Shirtless Justin Bieber Trims His Holiday Tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Justin Bieber is prepping for the holidays by decorating his Christmas tree.

In a new time-lapse video shared to Instagram, the "Love Yourself" singer gave fans a peek at his holiday trim.

And since Bieber was shirtless, fans also got another look at that huge new chest tattoo of his.

Other signs that Bieber's feeling the Christmas spirit?

He recently said that he wanted to use his resources to help families who have been displaced by the balzing California wildfires.

“Fundraisers, or whatever we can do. I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be okay. ”