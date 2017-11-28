Shirtless Mark Wahlberg Flexes In The Mirror, Shows Of Ripped Physique

Instinct Staff | November 28, 2017

Mark Wahlberg is 46-years-old, and in peak form!

Earlier today, the actor/producer shared a video in which he flexes his muscles, while making a creatine shake.

And though we keep trying to focus on what he's saying, each time we watch the video, we find ourselves distracted by that ripped body of his!

Have a look:

 

 

4:20am. Done with workout! @performinspired #PerformanceInspiredNutrition #BCAA #Creatine #thermogenicprotein #ZMA

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

 

Wahlberg currently stars in the holiday comedy, Daddy's Home 2

ICYMI, click HERE to see the former model work that Calvin Klein runway, back in the 90s.

Comments

Hakken
+1
0
-1
[-]

Didn't he once express homophobic views...?

A lot of muscle, almost to compete in bodybuilding, but he needs to make his neck and traps more muscular to match the rest of the body.

Add new comment

This Months Top Posts

Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Sexual Allegations!
Australia Votes YES for Marriage Equality!