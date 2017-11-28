Shirtless Mark Wahlberg Flexes In The Mirror, Shows Of Ripped Physique

Mark Wahlberg is 46-years-old, and in peak form!

Earlier today, the actor/producer shared a video in which he flexes his muscles, while making a creatine shake.

And though we keep trying to focus on what he's saying, each time we watch the video, we find ourselves distracted by that ripped body of his!

Have a look:

4:20am. Done with workout! @performinspired #PerformanceInspiredNutrition #BCAA #Creatine #thermogenicprotein #ZMA A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:21am PST

Wahlberg currently stars in the holiday comedy, Daddy's Home 2.

