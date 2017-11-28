Shirtless Mark Wahlberg Flexes In The Mirror, Shows Of Ripped Physique
Instinct Staff | November 28, 2017
Mark Wahlberg is 46-years-old, and in peak form!
Earlier today, the actor/producer shared a video in which he flexes his muscles, while making a creatine shake.
And though we keep trying to focus on what he's saying, each time we watch the video, we find ourselves distracted by that ripped body of his!
Have a look:
Wahlberg currently stars in the holiday comedy, Daddy's Home 2.
ICYMI, click HERE to see the former model work that Calvin Klein runway, back in the 90s.
