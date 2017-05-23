Shirtless Plebes Climb A Greasy Pole In Naval Academy's Annual Herndon Climb

It's that time of year again!

On Monday, freshman "plebes" at the Naval Academy participated in the annual Herndon Monument climb.

The plebes work together to scale a greased up 21-foot pole (or obelisk if we're being technical) with the goal being to replace an underclassman’s “dixie cup” hat at the top of the monument with an upperclassman’s hat.

Thankfully, the good folks at The Washington Post have provided the full video. We wouldn't suggest spending the full 2+ hours watching it, but we're sure you can find the highlights of greased up, shirtless, sweaty, writhing plebes!