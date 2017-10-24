The Shirtless Violinist Turns Us Upside Down With His Cover Of The ‘Stranger Things’ Theme

Photo: YouTube

Following his recent Game of Thrones cover, the Shirtless Violinist has released a beautiful new take on the Stranger Things theme. (Which is perfect, since season two of the hit Netflix series is set to debut this weekend!)

We got goosebumps watching!

He writes:

When I first watched the amazing Netflix series “Stranger Things” I instantly loved the electronic eighties sound that enveloped the viewing experience. But cover it on my violin?? It never crossed my mind! How would it sound? Could it be done in an interesting way? When I saw the trailer for Season 2 of Stranger Things I realized this was my chance to answer those questions.

Watch: